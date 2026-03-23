ImmunityBio Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQ2E / ISIN: US45256X1037
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23.03.2026 20:16:00
Why ImmunityBio Stock Is Up More Than 11% Today
Shares of biopharma outfit ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) are rising firmly again today, following through on last week's effort to rekindle the erratic rally that's been underway since early January. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Monday, in fact, shares are up 11.2%, mostly in response to late last week's announcement that Macau's regulatory body has approved the company's oncology drug Anktiva® for certain forms of bladder cancer. It is believed that this approval will open the door to approvals in other countries in and around the region, including China.IBRX shares were already enjoying a tailwind, boosted by last week's news that the United States' National Comprehensive Cancer Network (or NCCN®) recently updated its 2026 clinical treatment guidelines to include the combination of ImmunityBio's Anktiva and Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) as an appropriate treatment for patients with certain forms of bladder cancer (NMIBC) that aren't responsive to BCG treatments alone.Now Macau's regulators see the same potential for Anktiva and BCG as a therapy for this sliver of bladder cancer patients, recently approving this combination of drugs for the exact same patient scenario.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs
|8,04
|0,20%