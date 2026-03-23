Gewinne 4.000€ in Gold. Von Krypto bis zu Aktien, ETFs, ETCs und Edelmetallen: Diversifiziere dein Portfolio und sichere dir deine Gewinnchance. -W-

ImmunityBio Aktie

ImmunityBio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QQ2E / ISIN: US45256X1037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.03.2026 20:16:00

Why ImmunityBio Stock Is Up More Than 11% Today

Shares of biopharma outfit ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) are rising firmly again today, following through on last week's effort to rekindle the erratic rally that's been underway since early January. As of 3:15 p.m. ET Monday, in fact, shares are up 11.2%, mostly in response to late last week's announcement that Macau's regulatory body has approved the company's oncology drug Anktiva® for certain forms of bladder cancer. It is believed that this approval will open the door to approvals in other countries in and around the region, including China.IBRX shares were already enjoying a tailwind, boosted by last week's news that the United States' National Comprehensive Cancer Network (or NCCN®) recently updated its 2026 clinical treatment guidelines to include the combination of ImmunityBio's Anktiva and Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) as an appropriate treatment for patients with certain forms of bladder cancer (NMIBC) that aren't responsive to BCG treatments alone.Now Macau's regulators see the same potential for Anktiva and BCG as a therapy for this sliver of bladder cancer patients, recently approving this combination of drugs for the exact same patient scenario.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs 8,04 0,20% ImmunityBio Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 12
22.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 12: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.03.26 KW 12: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.03.26 KW 12: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Deeskalation im Iran: ATX & DAX leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften leichter in die Sitzung gehen. Die Börsen in Fernost notieren am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen