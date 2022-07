Why Impinj Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI), an Internet of Things company, were soaring today after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results. Impinj beat Wall Street's average estimates for both its top and bottom lines. As a result, the tech stock was up by 13.2% as of 12:14 p.m. ET. Impinj reported second-quarter sales of $59.8 million -- up 26.5% from the year-ago quarter -- which easily beat analysts' consensus estimate of $55.1 million. The company's non-GAAP earnings of $0.11 per share were flat year over year, but far outpaced Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. Continue reading