Why Impinj Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) were tumbling today after the maker of RFID chips offered disappointing guidance in its first-quarter earnings report last night.As of 9:57 a.m. ET, the stock was down 30.7%.Impinj, which makes RAIN RFID (radio frequency ID) tags for retailers, logistics companies, and other businesses that need to track their inventory, posted solid top-line growth in the first quarter. Revenue soared 62% to $85.9 million, which beat estimates for $83.6 million. Continue reading