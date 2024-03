Why Infinera Stock Flopped Today

Shares of optical networking equipment maker Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) tumbled 13.7% through 11:40 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported preliminary financial results for fiscal Q4 2023 this morning. Wall Street analysts had been expecting Infinera to report about $437 million in sales for the period ended Dec. 30, 2023, and profits of $0.09 per share, adjusted for one-time items. Infinera didn't 100% guarantee that it will miss those numbers, giving instead what amounts to a preview of results that imply it might either hit or miss the targets.Q4 sales will range from $435 million to $452 million, while earnings could be as little as $0.07 per share or as much as $0.13 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel