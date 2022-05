Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) are sinking in today's trading. The fiber-optics specialist's stock was down roughly 17.3% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday following a disappointing first-quarter release.Infinera published its first-quarter results after yesterday's market close, and sales and earnings for the period fell short of the market's targets. While the average analyst estimate had called for an adjusted loss per share of $0.04 on sales of $362.6 million, the company wound up posting an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share on revenue of $338.87 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading