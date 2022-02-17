|
17.02.2022 21:49:31
Why Informatica Stock Plunged Today
In its second earnings report as a publicly traded company, shares of Informatica (NASDAQ: INFA) plunged as investors seemed to be disappointed with the company's fourth-quarter results and guidance, although they were more or less in line with expectations. As of 2:26 p.m. ET, the stock was down 30%. Trading was briefly paused this morning due to volatility.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
