Why Infosys Stock Just Jumped 9%

Indian information technology giant Infosys (NYSE: INFY) exploded 9% higher through 1:10 p.m. ET Thursday after reporting strong earnings for its fiscal Q1 2025.Heading into the report, analysts forecast Infosys would earn $0.18 per share on $4.65 billion in sales. Infosys nailed the earnings target, and reported sales of $4.71 billion, beating on the top line and meeting on the bottom line -- and promising even better results in the future. Infosys ' financial results ranged from modest to downright terrific. Sales growth for the quarter was only 2.5% year over year in constant currency terms, but still better than expected. Infosys scored a 21% operating profit margin on its sales, resulting in much stronger earnings growth of 7% (in rupees) and 5% (in dollars).