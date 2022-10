Why InMode Stock Ignited This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) jumped 9% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the medical technology specialist delivered strong third-quarter financial results.InMode's revenue surged 29% year over year to $121.2 million, driven by rising demand for its minimally invasive surgical platforms. Strong growth in the company's consumable products and service offerings also contributed to the gains.Moreover, InMode increased its profits, even as it spent aggressively to fund its expansion initiatives. The healthcare company's adjusted net income climbed 18% to $56.6 million. And its adjusted earnings per share, boosted by stock buybacks, leaped 20% to $0.66.