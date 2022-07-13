|
13.07.2022 00:11:37
Why Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Is Down 58% This Year
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a marijuana real estate investment trust (REIT), have taken a dive this year, falling with the rest of the marijuana sector. Investors have generally turned away from unprofitable growth stocks, which sums up most of the cannabis industry. In fact, after some initial excitement over marijuana stocks when Canada made recreational use legal, investors have shifted their attention elsewhere and stock valuations have fallen almost across the board in the cannabis sector. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) is profitable, but it depends on marijuana growers to rent its grow houses, so the company would be in jeopardy if the industry collapses.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was down 58% through the first half of the year. As you can see from the chart below, the stock has declined over most of the year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Propertiesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Innovative Industrial Propertiesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Innovative Industrial Properties
|109,85
|0,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.