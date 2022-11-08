|
08.11.2022 23:35:03
Why Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Jumped 22% in October
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) stock gained 22.2% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 index returned 8% last month.IIP (as the company is sometimes called) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the U.S. cannabis industry. It doesn't appear that any company-specific news was the catalyst behind IIP stock's robust October performance.This month, shares of IIP are up 1.5% as of Nov. 8, while the S&P 500 is down 1.1% over this period.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
