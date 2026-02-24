Innovative Industrial Properties Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGXH / ISIN: US45781V1017
|
25.02.2026 00:20:52
Why Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Zoomed Nearly 11% Higher Today
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a company that mainly leases properties to marijuana companies, published its latest set of financial results after market close Monday. The market's reaction the following trading session was unambiguously positive, and the specialized real estate investment trust's (REIT) shares gained nearly 11%. In its fourth quarter, Innovative's revenue came in at $66.7 million, down 13% year over year. Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also declined, by 22% to $30.7 million ($1.06 per share). The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) funds from operations (AFFO, considered the most accurate measure of profitability for REITs) decreased 16% to $53.3 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Innovative Industrial Properties
|
22.02.26
|Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: Innovative Industrial Properties gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)