17.10.2022 23:59:37
Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States.Inovio's stock closed at $1.56 on Friday, then opened on Monday at $1.63. its stock rose to as high as $1.865 shortly before the close and finished the day at $1.83. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.Monday's jump was an odd move, considering the company hasn't released any news since it announced, on Thursday, positive results from the company's phase 1/2 trial for INO-3107 to treat HPV 6 and HPV 11-associated recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) in adults. It's possible the market was just slow in reacting to that news and on an up day for the S&P 500 on Monday, just needed an excuse to push Inovio's shares higher.Continue reading
