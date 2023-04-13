|
13.04.2023 20:07:11
Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped on Thursday
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were up 20% early Thursday afternoon after the biotech company announced that it will present its abstract for INO-4201 as an Ebola booster for rVSV-ZEBOV (Ervebo) at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) on Sunday. The stock is down more than 43% year to date and more than 72% over the past year.Inovio has been trading below $1 a share since March 22, so it doesn't take much news to sway the stock's price one way or another. It's important to note that the abstract is for a booster that is still early in the process, having just completed a phase 1b trial. Inovio mainly focuses on DNA medicines to treat people with human papillomavirus (HPV) diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases.A booster shot for Ebola would be important as nearly 50% of the people who get the disease die. The main concern with Inovio is the company lost $279.8 million last year and says it has only enough cash -- $253 million -- to last into the first quarter of 2025. The company has only a few late-stage drugs in its pipeline after it shelved VGX-3100 when it didn't meet the primary endpoint in its trial to treat cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions. INO-4800 is in a phase 3 trial as a COVID-19 vaccine. It also had INO-5401, which it is partnering on with Regeneron, in a phase 2 trial to treat glioblastoma, a cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!