Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). The biotech's shares fell by nearly 6% in the wake of its latest earnings release and clinical update.After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The net loss was $106.9 million ($0.50 per share), again significantly worse compared to the year-ago result (a loss of $24.3 million).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading