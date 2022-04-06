|
06.04.2022 16:14:44
Why Instacart Recently Slashed Its Valuation
Privately owned grocery delivery and pick-up company Instacart recently announced it would lower its valuation in light of the recent correction in technology and growth stocks. In this clip from "The M&A Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 25, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium discusses what Instacart's announcement means for the company, its employees, and its prospects of going public this year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
