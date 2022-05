Why Insulet Stock Is Soaring This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) were up 15.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The big jump came following a report that Dexcom (NASDAQ: DCOM) and Insulet are in discussions about a potential merger.On Monday, a Bloomberg article cited unnamed sources as saying that the two companies were considering a combination of their complementary diabetes-care businesses. However, neither Insulet nor Dexcom have confirmed that they're in merger discussions. Investors clearly see the prospects of a merger with Dexcom as positive for Insulet. And Insulet needed some good news. The healthcare stock had fallen by nearly 30% year to date prior to this week.Continue reading