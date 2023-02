Why Intapp Stock Trounced the Market on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors were sure tapped in to fintech solutions provider Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) on Tuesday. After publishing its latest set of quarterly earnings after market hours on Monday that topped analyst estimates, those investors sent the company's stock a robust 18% higher the following day.Intapp revealed that for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, it earned $84.7 million in total revenue, which was 31% higher on a year-over-year basis. Much of this comprised software-as-a-service (SaaS) and support revenue; together, these two categories brought in nearly $62 million, again a 31% increase. On the bottom line, Intapp flipped to a non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share. The second quarter of fiscal 2022 showed a loss of roughly $100,000. Continue reading