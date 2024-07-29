|
29.07.2024 18:23:00
Why Integra Lifesciences Stock Is Sinking Today
Shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) were sinking 15.5% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the medical technology company announced its second-quarter results before the market opened.Integra reported Q2 revenue of $418.2 million, up 9.7% year over year. This topped the average analyst revenue estimate of nearly $413.2 million.The company posted a loss per share of $0.16, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Integra announced adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Although this reflected a decline from adjusted EPS of $0.71 in the prior-year period, it narrowly beat the consensus estimate of $0.62. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
