Why Integral Ad Science Stock Just Jumped 9%

After seeing advertising stock Pubmatic pummeled on a strong earnings beat (but modest sales miss) earlier this week, investors in its larger rival Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) probably weren't feeling too optimistic heading into the latter's fourth-quarter earnings report last night.But not to worry. Integral Ad Science stock is doing just fine. In fact, the advertising technology stock is up a strong 9.2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET Friday.Why is IAS faring better than its smaller competitor? Mainly because it didn't make the mistake of mixing a "bad" sales report with a "good" earnings report. Beating on both the top and bottom lines, IAS reported a $0.07 per share profit on sales of $117.4 million last night, where Street analysts were only looking for a $0.01 profit on sales of $111.2 million. Continue reading