Why Intel, Broadcom, and AMD Stocks Popped This Morning

News headlines this morning are dominated by the U.S. Department of Labor's announcement that inflation in November was up "only" 7.1% over a year ago -- good news, given that most economists were predicting 7.3% inflation.Investors are responding positively, with semiconductor stocks in particular benefiting today. That's probably due to hope that decelerating inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates only 50 basis points at tomorrow's meeting, rather than the 75 basis points that have characterized the past several hikes. Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) gained 3.8% through 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 3.9%, while Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) led the chips sector higher with a 5.5% gain.Continue reading