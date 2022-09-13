|
13.09.2022 17:59:44
Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today
Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding.As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses.So why are tech stocks taking a bath this morning? It's the economy, silly. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|06.09.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hewlett-Packard Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|7 581,00
|-5,00%
|HP Inc (ex Hewlett-Packard)
|26,97
|-1,06%
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|1 654,50
|-6,97%
|Intel Corp.
|29,47
|0,07%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|7 120,00
|-4,80%
|Microsoft Corp.
|254,25
|0,34%