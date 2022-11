Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wednesday is turning into an unpleasant day for investors in semiconductor stocks as shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) slide in early trading. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, Intel stock is down 2.6%, Qualcomm is selling off 3.6%, and Applied Materials is leading the sector lower with a 4% loss.But another company entirely may be to blame for this sell-off: Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Yesterday Micron cited weakening market conditions as its reason for cutting DRAM and NAND computer memory production by approximately 20% in Q4, and warned these cuts "will be made across all technology nodes where Micron has meaningful output." Continue reading