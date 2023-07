Why Intel, Qualcomm, and Silicon Motion Stocks All Jumped Today

Semiconductor stocks are ending the week on a high note as shares of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) gain 5.8% through 10:35 a.m. Friday after beating earnings last night.More than just good news for Intel , the results are also helping to pull up shares of both Silicon Motion (NASDAQ: SIMO) -- up 14.1% despite missing earnings -- and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) -- up 2.7% even though it didn't report earnings at all.Intel reported $0.13 per share in earnings, "adjusted" for what Intel considers one-time items, on sales of $12.9 billion. These numbers exceeded Wall Street's prediction that Intel would report an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, and that $12.9 billion in sales was a heck of a lot better than the $11 billion in sales that analysts had forecast. What's more, when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Intel 's results were...actually even better. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel