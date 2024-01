Why Intel, TSMC, and AMD Stocks All Just Popped

After a rocky start to the year, semiconductor stocks are turning around in a big way on Monday.During the first week of 2024, some of the world's most famous semiconductor companies -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) -- declined in the wake of December's Santa Claus rally.As the stock market started to find its footing in the second week, however, shares of all three of these companies flipped from sinking to rising. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, TSMC shares were up 2.9%, Intel stock was up a solid 3.4%, and AMD was doing the best of all with a 5.1% gain.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel