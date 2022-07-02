|
Why Intel and AMD Were Down Big on Friday
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) are two semiconductor companies that provide numerous solutions for the PC market. Today's video focuses on the recent report by Gartner that forecasts the slowdown of PC shipments in 2022, which could be one reason semiconductor stocks are down on Friday. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 1, 2022. The video was published on July 1, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
