|
28.02.2022 17:06:39
Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards.Though Wall Street didn't seem convinced about Intel's bullish long-term forecast issued at the company's latest investor meeting held on Feb. 17, a closer look indicates that the market may be underestimating Chipzilla's capability to turn its business around. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices.Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!