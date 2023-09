Why Intel Plunged at the End of the Day Today

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were down mildly throughout the day today, but plunged toward day's end to finish down 4.3% in today's trading.While investors cautiously await the Federal Reserve's meeting that begins tomorrow, Intel held its Innovation Conference today, which actually contained several positive product announcements.However, the last speaker of the day was CFO David Zinsner. When peppered with questions about how new innovations might affect Intel 's financials in the near term, some may have been disappointed by his answers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel