Why Intel Rose Yet Again Today

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were on the rise again in defiance of the overall tech sector, a trend that began last week amid revelations of China's ability to produce a 7 nanometer chip in defiance of U.S. export controls. It was more of the same today, as speculation emerged that the next potential phase of chipmaking equipment restrictions on sales to China could end up benefiting Intel .Shares rose as much as 3.8% in early morning trading before settling into a 1.6% gain as of 1 p.m. ET. Still, that was notable compared with the broader Nasdaq Composite, which was down about 0.6% on the day at that time.