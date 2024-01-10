|
10.01.2024 17:26:16
Why Intel Stock Climbed 12% in December
Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were moving higher in December as the chipmaker best known for supplying PCs announced a new line of artificial intelligence (AI) chips at its AI Everywhere event. The company also received a multibillion-dollar grant from Israel to open a new plant and benefited from other tailwinds, including U.S. policy supporting chip manufacturing at home.As a result, the stock finished the month up 12%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart, the stock recovered from an initial slide to start the month, making most of its gains in the second half of December.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
