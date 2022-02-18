|
18.02.2022 18:51:54
Why Intel Stock Collapsed Today
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock crashed in Friday morning trading, down 5.6% as of 11:55 a.m. ET after the company held an investor meeting to lay out its "2022 and long-term growth strategy." Hearing the news, analysts at two investment banks -- Barclays and BMO Capital, rushed to lower price targets on the stock, while a third, Bank of America, warned that investors might see "no reward until 2026" from the plan, reported TheFly.com.So what did Intel say to so spook those analysts -- and traders, too?Continue reading
