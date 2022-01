Why Intel Stock Crashed 7% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%.Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick. For the quarter, Intel actually earned $1.09 per share and delivered sales of $20.5 billion.