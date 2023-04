Why Intel Stock Crawled Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While it wasn't exactly a trouncing, the stock of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) topped a major equity index on Monday. The chipmaker's shares booked a 0.8% gain today, eclipsing the 0.3% rise of the S&P 500 index. Investors were encouraged by an analyst's significant price-target bump.Citigroup's Christopher Danely, a longtime Intel tracker, upped his fair price evaluation on the stock before market open.Danely now believes the shares are worth $32, quite some distance ahead of his previous $25.50 estimation. Despite the more than 25% increase, however, Danely maintained his neutral recommendation on the stock -- likely one reason its price didn't rise higher on the move. Continue reading