Why Intel Stock Cruised to a 3% Gain Today

A new chipmaking rival might be arriving on the scene before long, but that only bolstered sentiment on one of the sector's top incumbents on Friday. Investors flocked to Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock on the news, pushing its share price 3% higher. That performance notably exceeded the gain of the S&P 500 index, which despite a generally good day for stocks didn't come close, with its 1.2% rise.That morning, Bloomberg reported that Sam Altman, CEO of privately held tech darling OpenAI, intends to build a network of semiconductor manufacturing factories. Citing unidentified "several people with knowledge of the plans," the financial media outlet said that Altman has held talks with a number of potential investors to provide the funding for such a project. Building out a chain of such facilities would be vastly expensive, as would the funding requirements to keep such an effort operational.