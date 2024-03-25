|
25.03.2024 17:08:29
Why Intel Stock Is Falling Today
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is falling in Monday's trading. The semiconductor company's share price was down 2% as of 11 a.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It had been down as much as 4.7% earlier in the day's trading.Intel stock is losing ground today following news that China is making moves to ban the use of its central processing units (CPUs) and other chips in government computers. According to a report from The Financial Times, which broke the news on Sunday, Chinese government agencies ranking above the township level will be barred from using the company's processors in their systems. The new guidelines also prohibit the use of CPUs from Advanced Micro Devices.In response to rising tensions with the U.S. and other Western countries, China is aiming to minimize its reliance on imported technologies. The country likely sees the use of chips from Intel and AMD as a national security risk. In addition to this concern, barring the usage of nondomestic processors in government computers and servers will also promote the development and adoption of locally produced alternatives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!