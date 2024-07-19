|
19.07.2024 19:06:32
Why Intel Stock Is Falling Today
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is losing ground in Friday's trading. The semiconductor company's share price was down 5.1% as of 12:30 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Intel stock is losing ground in conjunction with sell-offs triggered by a massive global IT outage. Due to issues created by a new software update rolled out by cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike, hundreds of millions of computers around the globe were rendered unusable. While Intel's hardware doesn't have a direct connection to the cause of the outage, it is tangentially related.CrowdStrike is the top provider of cloud-based endpoint protection services for enterprises. When it comes to cybersecurity services used to protect computers, mobile devices, and other hardware from being used to attack networks, no other provider's technology is more widely used. Unfortunately, the deeply entrenched nature of CrowdStrike's software opened the door for the massive global IT outage occurring today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)