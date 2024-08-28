|
28.08.2024 21:38:59
Why Intel Stock Is Sinking Today
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is slipping again Wednesday. The chip company's share price was down 2.4% as of 2:40 p.m. ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, Nvidia stock was down 2.8%.While there isn't any business-specific news pushing Intel stock lower today, the company's share price is dipping in conjunction with moves for Nvidia. The artificial intelligence (AI) leader is scheduled to report second-quarter results after the market closes today, and investors are feeling jittery ahead of the release.Nvidia stock has been hugely influential in shaping valuations for semiconductor stocks and the market at large this year. The company's results will be used as a barometer to gauge overall demand in the AI space and could cause significant movement for Intel's valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|NYSE-Handel: So performt der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones sackt am Mittwochnachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Börse New York in Rot: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Zum Start des Mittwochshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)