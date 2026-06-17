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17.06.2026 21:43:14
Why Intel Stock Is Up After the SpaceX IPO
Intel (NASDAQ: ASML) stock popped on Monday, dropped on Tuesday, and is up again on Wednesday-- a solid 4.3% gain for the day through 3:30 p.m., but still leaving the semiconductor stock trading below where it was at the start of the week. And why?It may surprise you to learn that the same thing that boosted Intel stock Monday is helping it again today: The SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO is going to be good news for Intel stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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