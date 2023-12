Why Intel Stock Jumped 23% in November

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), the chipmaker best known for powering PCs, were surging last month as macroeconomic news, a broader recovery in the stock market, and an analyst upgrade all pushed the chip stock higher.There was little company-specific news out on Intel last month. However, the gains show that the stock could have substantial upside potential in an improving macro environment and with a better outlook for the semiconductor sector, which is starting to emerge from a downturn.As a result of improving sentiment, Intel finished the month up 23%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, the stock trended with the S&P 500 for most of the month but surged in the middle of November on a weak inflation report and an analyst upgrade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel