Why Intel Stock Keeps Falling

Shares of beleaguered semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbled for a fourth straight day on Friday, falling 2.3% through 10:15 a.m. ET as investors continue to digest the news that Intel lost $7 billion building semiconductor chips for its competitors last year. And Wall Street isn't helping matters much.Adding insult to injury, this morning, investment bank Bernstein commented that there is "no real reason to [own Intel stock] until 2030." Why is Bernstein pouring salt into the wounds of investors, who've already suffered a 13% loss on Intel stock so far this week?