|
12.08.2024 20:59:38
Why Intel Stock Kept Going Down Today
According to a Wall Street Journal that appeared in print this morning, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is too big to fail. Based on trading today, investors aren't so sure about that. Shares of the once-upon-a-time semiconductor king slipped 2% through 1:45 p.m. ET on Monday, extending an almost uninterrupted slide in share price since the company's disastrous second-quarter earnings report that has cost the stock 37% in just a little over a week and a half.In the column, the Journal argued that while Intel will take a long time and a lot of money to turn itself around, its recovery is inevitable for several reasons. First and foremost, the company has factories that are actually worth more than the stock currently sells for, and these are "key to Intel's staying power."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|NYSE-Handel So performt der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones fällt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16:04
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Intel-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Intel-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt zum Start des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)