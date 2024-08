Why Intel Stock Kept Going Down Today

According to a Wall Street Journal that appeared in print this morning, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock is too big to fail. Based on trading today, investors aren't so sure about that. Shares of the once-upon-a-time semiconductor king slipped 2% through 1:45 p.m. ET on Monday, extending an almost uninterrupted slide in share price since the company's disastrous second-quarter earnings report that has cost the stock 37% in just a little over a week and a half.In the column, the Journal argued that while Intel will take a long time and a lot of money to turn itself around, its recovery is inevitable for several reasons. First and foremost, the company has factories that are actually worth more than the stock currently sells for, and these are "key to Intel's staying power."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool