20.09.2024 22:43:13
Why Intel Stock Popped Today
There's no end to the excitement for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), it seems. After shares surged earlier this week on a partnership with Amazon and a $3 billion contract with the Defense Department, they jumped again late Friday on reports that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had approached its rival about a possible takeover, showing the struggling semiconductor company could be in play.Intel stock closed up 3.3% on the news, after jumping as much as 9.5% when the story first broke. Qualcomm closed down 2.9% after sinking 6% earlier, showing Qualcomm investors didn't like the idea of a tie-up between the two chip giants.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
