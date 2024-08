Why Intel Stock Sank Again Today

Sell-offs for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock continued Wednesday. The semiconductor company's share price ended the day's trading down 2.7%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.After the market closed yesterday, Intel published its latest 13F filing -- a form submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showing the stock ownership positions of institutional investors and asset managers. The document revealed that Intel had sold its stake in British chip designer Arm Holdings, and investors don't appear to be happy with the move.According to Intel's 13F filing, the company sold all 1.18 million shares of Arm stock that it owned in the second quarter. Based on calculations for the company's average stock price in the period, Reuters estimated that the sale would have generated somewhere in the neighborhood of $146.7 million in cash.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool