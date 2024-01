Why Intel Stock Slumped on Tuesday

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbled to kick off the new year, falling as much as 5.6%. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, the stock was down 5.19%.Part of what dragged the semiconductor company down was the stock market's broader decline to start the year. A Wall Street analyst also added fuel to the fire. Despite issuing a higher price target, the analyst doesn't view Intel as one of a select group of "attractive" chip stocks.Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg maintained a hold rating on Intel , though he increased his price target to $45 from $38. While that might seem like good news at first glance, it suggests an additional downside of 10% compared to Friday's closing price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel