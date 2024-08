Why Intel Stock Slumped on Tuesday

Onetime investor favorite Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took another in a series of hits on Tuesday, with an analyst's new and more bearish take on its prospects.Already beaten down in price, Intel's shares sagged by 1.4% on the day. This compared unfavorably to the slightly over 1% gain of the S&P 500 index it's a part of.That researcher was Argus' Jim Kelleher, who now feels Intel is only a hold. Prior to that, Kelleher's recommendation on the chipmaker was buy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool