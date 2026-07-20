Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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20.07.2026 16:10:00
Why Intel Stock Soared 278% In the First Half of 2026
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) skyrocketed 278.4% in the first half of 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the semiconductor company posted better-than-expected results in the first quarter and expanded its partnerships with other tech companies. Intel has been closely watched by many investors as a turnaround play, following years of falling behind its competitors. While Intel's shares have soared in the first half of this year, the stock has experienced some significant dips more recently.Here's what's going well for Intel stock and why its shares could be volatile for the remainder of the year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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