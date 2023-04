Why Intel Stock Soared 31% in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were moving higher last month after the chipmaker benefited from some positive analyst notes and signs that the chip market and demand for PCs had bottomed, and got a jolt after investors responded positively to Micron's earnings report at the end of the month.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock gained 31% in March, trending with broad gains in the semiconductor sector. As you can see from the chart below, the stock jumped in the middle of the month and again at the end of March.