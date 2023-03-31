Why Intel Stock Thumped the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage in tech investor circles these days, so companies touting their efforts in this sphere have often done well. This was one of the dynamics behind Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) nearly 2% improvement in share price on Thursday. That performance convincingly beat the 0.6% rise of the S&P 500 index on the day.It wasn't only investors who reacted positively to Intel's investor webinar held on Wednesday; a pair of analysts also expressed their approval. The event, conducted by a trio of company executives, shined a light on the tech giant's data center and AI efforts. Besides the AI focus, Intel also announced that its new server products will hit the market sooner than the company anticipated, which likewise brought bulls into the stock.