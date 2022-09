Why Intel Stock Was Down Earlier This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were down as low as 2.4% after the market open on Thursday. However, the stock has since recovered most of those gains and is down just 0.23% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.The stock dipped after management delivered remarks about near-term demand trends at an investor conference on Wednesday. On that note, Samsung Electronics also issued a dire warning that chip demand may not improve much even in 2023. Intel's stock price has been in a downward spiral all year. Year to date, the shares are down 41%, with most of those losses coming in just the last few months. Could the stock rebound off these lows? Management hinted that demand could stabilize in the fourth quarter.Continue reading