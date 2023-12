Why Intel Stock Was Moving Up Today

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were climbing Thursday, seemingly in response to its "AI Everywhere" event. The chipmaker also seems to have gotten a modest boost from the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates steady yesterday and its dovish forecast for next year.As of 12:45 p.m. ET, the stock was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5.6% earlier in the trading session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel