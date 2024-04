Why Intel Stock Was Tumbling Today

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) were taking a dive on Friday after the semiconductor giant offered a disappointing forecast for the second quarter, confirming fears that it's still missing out on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.As a result, the stock was down 9.7% as of 1:47 p.m. ET.For the first quarter, Intel reported a 9% increase in revenue to $12.7 billion, well ahead of estimates at $11.9 billion. Revenue growth in its PC-focused client computing group bounced back, rising 31% to $7.5 billion, though the data center and AI segment was weak, with revenue up just 5% to $3 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel